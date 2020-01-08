Suffolktimes.com unveils a fresh new look

For the first time in nearly six years, suffolktimes.com got a fresh look this week.

The website, covering news on the North Fork, has undergone a redesign, updating the look and functionality of a website now attracting more than 200,000 visitors a month.

“This redesign demonstrates how excited and committed we are to a digital future,” said Times Review Media Group publisher Andrew Olsen. “We want our readers to be able to access award-winning content any way they want to across our portfolio of news and lifestyle brands.”

The redesign is part of an overall refresher of each of Times Review Media Group’s four websites, which includes the Riverhead News-Review, Shelter Island Reporter and Northforker.

“We really wanted sites that enabled us to showcase all the different ways we reach people now, whether that’s through audio, video, our newsletters and even the traditional print products,” said digital content director Grant Parpan. “All the work we do is now packaged in a modern and aesthetically pleasing way.”

One change readers might notice in the new sites is that online commenting no longer exists. Instead readers are asked to submit a letter to the editor. Commenting is still available on social media.

The new Discover section of our homepage features curated content selections from our archives.

The new websites will also showcase Times Review’s digitally focused content like videos and podcasts, including our daily update, which showcases the top news of the day in a podcast format. Search functionality is also improved on the new sites, which were designed by CMYK, a digital agency based in Brooklyn.

“The new design is modern, clean and designed to increase engagement with our readers and advertisers,” Olsen said.

The new-look websites all launched Monday. If you’d like to share a question or a comment with our team, email [email protected].