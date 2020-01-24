Virginia Kaltsas of East Marion died Jan. 20. She was 88.

Visitors will be received Sunday, Jan. 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A viewing will take place Monday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Sterling Cemetery Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to St.’s Anargyroi, Taxiarchis & Yerasimos Greek Orthodox Church, 702 Main St. Greenport, NY 11944.