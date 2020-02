Andrew Joseph McGowan Jr. of Greenport died Jan. 30.

Visitors will be received Sunday, Feb., 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Coster-Heppner funeral home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass will take place Monday, 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.