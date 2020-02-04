Booze Bites: Cooking onion rings with Moustache lager
Few things bring greater joy in this world than a fresh-out-of-the-oil plate of onion rings. But it’s not something that we often indulge in at home. The idea of having to deep-fry anything seems excessive and messy. But all you need is a deep-sided pan, a can of beer and some hungry guests.
In this series, lifestyle reporter Felicia LaLomia takes you through how to cook with booze. And of course, she will be trying lots of it along the way.
This episode, on onion rings, shows you how the beer makes a crispy, airy batter creating an addictive little snack. Using a light beer, like Moustache Brewing Company’s Lawn Lager, allows the carbonation bubbles to get trapped in the oil and won’t add any beer-like flavors. But it does make for a great pairing.
Recipe
Ingredients
- vegetable oil
- 1 – 2 large, white onions, sliced in 1/2 inch rounds
- 1 – 1 1/2 flour
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp baking powder
- other spices, to taste
- 1 – 2 tbs water
- 3/4 cup beer
Directions
- Heat two inches of vegetable oil to 375 degrees in a deep sided pan.
- Mix together the flour, salt, baking powder and other spices in a large bowl. Whisk in beer and water until batter is the consistency of cake batter.
- Dip onion rings in batter and drop in the oil. Work in batches so the pan doesn’t get too crowded. Fry for two to three minutes until the underside is a golden brown. Flip the rings with a slotted spoon and cook for an additional two to three minutes.
- Once both sides are golden, remove the onion rings with the slotted spoon, allowing for all the excess oil to drain. Place on a lined tray and sprinkle with salt immediately. Serve with aioli, ranch dressing or just on their own.