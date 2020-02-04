Booze Bites: Cooking onion rings with Moustache lager

Few things bring greater joy in this world than a fresh-out-of-the-oil plate of onion rings. But it’s not something that we often indulge in at home. The idea of having to deep-fry anything seems excessive and messy. But all you need is a deep-sided pan, a can of beer and some hungry guests.

In this series, lifestyle reporter Felicia LaLomia takes you through how to cook with booze. And of course, she will be trying lots of it along the way.

This episode, on onion rings, shows you how the beer makes a crispy, airy batter creating an addictive little snack. Using a light beer, like Moustache Brewing Company’s Lawn Lager, allows the carbonation bubbles to get trapped in the oil and won’t add any beer-like flavors. But it does make for a great pairing.

Recipe

Ingredients

vegetable oil

1 – 2 large, white onions, sliced in 1/2 inch rounds

1 – 1 1/2 flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking powder

other spices, to taste

1 – 2 tbs water

3/4 cup beer

Directions