Update: Driver charged with DWI after crash that caused portion of Route 48 to be closed

Police blocking off traffic on Route 48 at Chapel Lane in January 2019. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski/file)

UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): Southold Town police have charged the driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning with driving while intoxicated.

Jose Agustin Gomez, 21, of Greenport struck a PSEG pole shortly before 5 a.m. on Route 48 in Greenport. The road was closed between Moores Lane and Chapel Lane until 2:45 p.m. as PSEG crews fixed the broken pole that had fallen into the roadway.

Police said Mr. Agustin Gomez had an odor of alcohol on his breath, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and he was unsteady on his feet. He was taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital by Greenport Fire Department ambulance because of leg and hip pain. He was later transported to headquarters to be held for arraignment.

Original Story: County Route 48 was closed Sunday morning between Moores Lane and Chapel Lane as PSEG crews responded to fix a pole that fell across the road following a single-vehicle accident, according to Southold Town police.

The vehicle struck a PSEG pole in an early morning accident. A police press release did not specify the extent of any injuries.

Drivers are advised to use Route 25 when traveling east toward Greenport.

Police said additional details about the incident are expected.