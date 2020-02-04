Daily Update: Climate change committee proposed, more concerns from justice reform

Legislator Al Krupski at Monday’s meeting in Hauppauge. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Feb. 4:

NEWS

Krupski proposes forming county task force to study local effects of climate change, develop policies

After 34 years at Riverhead library, Liz Stokes retires

Beyond bail reform, Southold bracing for how reforms affect code enforcement

NORTHFORKER

Long Island Wine Council gets new leadership

WEATHER

There’s a chance of light rain for much of the day today with a high temperature of about 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.