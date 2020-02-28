Fire destroys garage at East Marion home

Firefighters work to clear the remains of a detached garage that caught fire in East Marion Friday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

A detached garage in East Marion was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.

The call came in around 1:15 p.m. and firefighters from East Marion, Orient and Greenport Fire Departments arrived to find the two-car garage at 1355 Bay Avenue fully engulfed with flames.

No one was home when the fire broke out and there are no injuries reported, according to Southold Town police.

Two dozen firefighters responded to the scene. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Approximately two dozen firefighters responded to the scene, which is under active investigation by Southold detectives.

Bay Avenue remained closed as crews work to clear the scene.