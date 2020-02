Gail Heck of Laurel died Feb. 3. She was 85.

Visitors will be received Thursday, Feb. 6, from 3 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, officiated by Caren Heacock. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to John’s Place, C/O St. Agnes R.C. Church, 523 Front St., Greenport, NY 11944.