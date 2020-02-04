Geraldine Mellas died peacefully at her home Jan. 31, 2020. She was 87 years old.

Known as “Jerry” to family and friends, she was born Oct. 12, 1932, to Frederick and Anna (Hemingson) Rackett of Orient, N.Y., at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, N.Y.

Jerry graduated from Greenport High School in 1951 and was salutatorian of her graduating class. She also graduated from Brown’s Business School in Jamaica, N.Y.

She was employed at Eastern Long Island Hospital as a secretary in the nursing department for 36 years.

Jerry was an avid reader and a devoted animal lover. She also enjoyed going to New York City to see Broadway shows.

She is survived by her beloved daughters and son-in-law, Linda and Gary Selander of Mattituck and Donna Mellas of Greenport. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Shannon Mellas and Matt Selander. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Jimmy, in May 1993.

Jerry was a very kind, caring and loving person. She put family first and was loved deeply. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services were provided by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Burial took place in Orient Central Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20077; SAVES Inc. (Spay Alter Vaccinate Every Stray), P.O. Box 1631, Riverhead, NY 11901; or another charity of your choice. Thank you.

