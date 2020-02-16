In Congressional race, Goroff leads Democratic hopefuls in fundraising

Congressional candidates Bridget Fleming, left, Nancy Goroff and Perry Gershon.

Nancy Goroff has raised more money and has more cash on hand than any of the other Democratic candidates seeking to win a primary for the Democratic endorsement for Congress, according to the latest Federal Elections Commission filing.

The winner will take on incumbent Republican Lee Zeldin of Shirley in the general election on Nov. 3. Mr. Zeldin has more than double the cash on hand than any of the Democratic candidates.

Ms. Goroff, 51, of Stony Brook is a Stony Brook University chemistry professor who heads the chemistry department there.

She announced her plans to run for Congress last July.

Also running for the Democratic nomination is Perry Gershon, 57, of East Hampton. In 2018, he won a Democratic primary and ran against Mr. Zeldin, who won with just over 51% of the vote.

Mr. Gershon announced last April that he would again seek the Democratic nod to challenge Mr. Zeldin.

The third Democratic candidate is Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming (D-Sag Harbor), who announced her plans to run for Congress in late November.

The winner of the June 23 primary will take on Mr. Zeldin, who is seeking his fourth two-year term in Congress.

Congressman Lee Zeldin

The FEC also lists Greg Fischer, a Democrat from Calverton, as running for Congress, although it says he has only raised $100 and hasn’t spent anything on his campaign.

The latest FEC filings, which run through the end of 2019, show the following numbers:

Lee Zeldin

• Amount raised: $2,582,217

• Amount left on hand: $1,508,472

Nancy Goroff

• Amount raised: $886,430

• Amount left on hand: $636,442

Perry Gershon

• Amount raised: $854,156

• Amount left on hand: $549,340

Bridget Fleming

• Amount raised: $239,095

• Amount left on hand: $202,254

Ms. Fleming has been touting her list of big-name supporters since joining the race. Her total was raised in a little over a month.

Among those backing her are state Assemblyman Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor); Legislator Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue); legislators Rob Calarco, Tom Donnelly, William Spencer and Sam Gonzalez; East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc; Shelter Island Town Supervisor Gerard Siller; and East End mayors Kathleen Mulcahy of Sag Harbor, Jeff Sander of North Haven, Don Louchheim of Sagaponack and Peter Sartorius of Quogue.

Ms. Goroff also has publicized some of her backers, including Legislator Kara Hahn and a group called EMILY’s List, which Ms. Goroff says is “the nation’s largest resource for women in politics.”

“Nancy’s background in science will enable her to bring an expertise to issues including climate change and creating jobs for the future,” said Stephanie Schriock, president of EMILY’s List, in a press release.

Mr. Gershon raised more than $400,000 in the second quarter of 2019 and said all of his contributions came from individual donors and supporters.

He said that in his 2018 race against Mr. Zeldin, he received none of the outside help that party nominees received in the 2014 and 2016 Congressional elections.

Mr. Gershon, Ms. Goroff and Ms. Fleming have issued press releases criticizing Mr. Zeldin on a host of issues, including his allegiance to President Donald Trump.