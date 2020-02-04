Joseph L. and Barbra Fusaro

Joseph L. Fusaro, age 90, died Dec. 10, 2020, and his loving wife, Barbra Fusaro, age 85, died shortly thereafter on Jan. 26, 2020.

They lived in Huntington Station, N.Y., Mattituck, N.Y. and Charleston, S.C.

They are survived by their three children, Lauren (William) Bladykas of Charleston, Linda (John) Caccamo of East Northport and Robert (Laraine) Fusaro of Dix Hills; their nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Upon Joe’s sale of his business, Community Food Market in Huntington Station, he traded his butcher apron for the candy counter at Love Lane Sweet Shoppe in Mattituck.

He embraced all things North Fork and held court at Village Market on Love Lane.

Barbara and Joe became well-loved figures in their new town as well as both being involved members of the Marlene Lane Civic Association.

This is a paid notice.