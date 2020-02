Kathryne Kosianowski of North Port, Fla., formerly of Cutchogue and Laurel, died Feb. 3. She was 71.



She was born Oct. 9, 1948, to Rita and Eddie Grohoski, and married Walter Kosianowski on her birthday in 1971.



Ms. Kosianowski is survived by her husband; her daughter Kimberly Kosianowski; her daughter and son-in-law Karyne and Todd Underwood; and her grandchildren Hayden, Ian, Evan and Owen Underwood.

