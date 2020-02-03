Norman A. Levy

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Norman died Jan. 27 at the age of 84 surrounded by his family.



A lifelong New Yorker, resident of Mattituck and bad boy from the Bronx, he briefly attended Bethany College in Virginia on a basketball scholarship before graduating from the University of Michigan and Brooklyn Law School.



He served as president of the New York City Tax Commission under Mayor John V. Lindsay, after which time he returned to work as a private attorney and lobbyist, where he secured hundreds of millions of dollars for many nonprofits and educational institutions including Brooklyn College and his beloved United Neighborhood Houses. Donations can be made to UNH in Norman’s name.



He could speak to a United States president as easily as a diner waitress and had a built-in truth detector that rivaled the best of them. Most of all, Norman will be remembered for his big heart, his humor and tale-telling and his unwavering sense of right and wrong, good and evil.



Norman is survived by his wife, Tina, of 47 years; his children, Jessica and Robert; his son-in-law, Dan; his grandchildren, Benjamin and Roni; his sister, Joan; and many other adoring friends and family members.



The world was a better place with him in it and he left it a better one for all that will follow. He truly was one of a kind.



A memorial service was held at Congregation Beth Elohim in Brooklyn Jan. 29.

