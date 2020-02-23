Southold Blotter: $2,200 reported stolen from Mattituck home

A Douglaston woman told police around 11:44 a.m. Monday that $2,200 in cash had been stolen from her mother’s Mattituck home. The woman gave police the name of a possible suspect, who works as her mother’s aide. An investigation is underway.

• Two men reported to police around 3:30 p.m. Friday that money had been stolen from the group they work for, Long Island Mineral and Geology Society. The men said that in December, they enrolled a Laurel woman as their new secretary, adding that between that time and Feb. 1, the woman had been writing herself checks and using group funds for private purchases. In total, the men said, she removed $2,291.08. When confronted, the woman allegedly admitted to the theft and agreed to pay the men back.

As of Feb. 7, she had returned $2,200, but the men wanted the remaining balance of $91.08 documented.

• A Mattituck man called police last Wednesday around 1:24 p.m. to report his gray $300 Pep Boys 50cc pocket dirt bike missing from its spot at the Mattituck Plaza.

