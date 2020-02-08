Southold Blotter: Thefts at CVS, Walgreens lead to arrest

Sheryl Ann Davis, 51, of Greenport was arrested last Wednesday around 3:42 p.m. near Route 25 in Mattituck and charged with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, according to Southold Town police.

Police identified Ms. Davis as the female reported to have taken merchandise from CVS in Mattituck, including 10 packs of Tide pods worth $155.80 and four packs of Mr. Clean products worth $25.96. Police then found Ms. Davis at a bus stop near the Mattituck shopping plaza, where they said she admitted to stealing the items. She was in possession of store property and, further investigation revealed, was also in possession of merchandise stolen from Walgreens, including four bottles of Clorox cleaning spray, valued at $19.96; a bottle of Mr. Clean spray, valued at $5.99; four packs of Tide pods, valued at $25.16; and two packs of thermal underwear, valued at $30.

• A Mattituck man reported last Tuesday around 10:41 a.m. that over $540 worth of items were stolen from an address on Main Road in Southold. The items included two green Hitachi cordless drills, valued at $200; 12 miscellaneous silver tools, valued at $200; a green Hitachi green battery charger, valued at $50; a black Hitachi drill battery, valued at $50; a black tire pressure gauge, valued at $30; and a white five-gallon bucket, valued at $10.

• A Southold man reported to police on Friday around 6:10 p.m. that he had found a Samsung TV and an oil pan on his farm property and believed the items to be stolen property. He also reported that over the past year he has found two Napa truck batteries, valued at $300, a $50 brass cap and a $20 drill. Police took possession of the TV and oil pan and the man was advised that extra patrols of the farm would be conducted.

• A Greenport man reported Sunday around 10 a.m. that a $500 ride-on lawn mower had been stolen from the backyard of his Wiggins Street home between 2 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The man said the lawn mower was covered with a tarp and parked in the backyard in front of his shed. Tire marks were visible on the grass, police said, suggesting that someone may have dragged the mower out of the yard. Police were not able to obtain footage of the incident and a check of the neighborhood yielded negative results, but an investigation is underway.

• An investigation is underway after an Orient man notified police of a possible fraud last Thursday around 6:18 p.m. The man told police he was issued an $8,000 check, which was supposed to pay for a piece of artwork he was selling and cover the cost of shipping. The Orient man said the bank assured him the check was valid, so he deposited it and used his own funds to finance the shipment of his artwork, only to find when wiring money that the check had in fact bounced.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.