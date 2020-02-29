Southold Blotter: Woman reports being victim of electronic scam

A Mattituck woman reported to police last Wednesday that she was the victim of an electronic theft after unknowingly granting someone access to her computer.

The woman said she received a called from the number 424-204-4290, which she believed to be Apple Care. She told police she had been having trouble with her Apple phone account and, as a result, verbally granted the individual on the other end of the line access to her computer, only to find $703 missing from her account.

A detective was notified of the incident.

• A Southold man told police last Wednesday that an unknown individual stole at least two cases of Budweiser beer, valued at $48, from the Triangle Yacht Club in Greenport. The man said he witnessed the individual enter the premises, saw through the bar that locks the walk-in refrigerator containing alcoholic beverages and removed them. A detective was notified of the incident.

• A Southold man notified police last Wednesday that at least $1,185 worth of guns, chain saws and copper wire had been taken from his barn and the surrounding area. The man reported five to eight long guns stolen from inside his barn — a Mossberg shotgun valued at $300; three other shotguns, valued at $700; and a 22 Magnum Rimfire rifle valued at $100 — along with $75 worth of copper wire and a $10 chain saw. A detective was notified of the incident.

• At least one individual was injured in a vehicle vs. pole collision Friday around 7:36 p.m. A Greenport woman was operating her vehicle at an unsafe speed along Route 25 near Moore’s Lane, according to police, causing her to leave the roadway and collide with two separate Greenport Village utility poles before coming to rest off the roadway.

• A Greenport man reported to police Friday around 9:08 p.m. that an unknown subject removed a $120 black bicycle and two car radiators, valued at $40, from his backyard.

• A Greenport man contacted police Sunday around 3:06 p.m. to report a larceny at China Kitchen in Greenport. The man told police that a grease trap, valued at $500, had been stolen from the back lot of his restaurant between 2 and 2:30 p.m. Police had the man complete a larceny affidavit.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.