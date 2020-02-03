Aug. 24, 1938 – Jan. 24, 2020

Ward R. Tabor, son of Fred and Jane Tabor, formerly of Orient, N.Y., passed away Jan. 24, 2020.

His parents and sister, Sandra, predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carol; his daughters, Kim and Lisa; and his grandchildren, Brittany, Cortney, Dylan and Christopher. He is also survived by Dean and Lori Haita and Christian and Vanessa Farley.

His love of fishing, clamming, golfing and Tucker made him the happiest.

Services will be held at a later date in Orient, where he will be buried in the family plot.

If you wish to make a donation in Ward’s name, please donate to any organization that takes care of animals. Thank you.

He will be missed greatly by family and friends.

Sleep well, Ward, in the arms of the Lord. I love you and miss you.

