Watch 2020 NBA All-Star Game Live Stream Reddit Online Official Channels Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis Event

Get ready to celebrate all things basketball, because NBA All-Star Weekend has arrived. This year, the events are sure to be filled with the greatest players in the league showing off their skills, along with tributes to recently passed NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Mambacita” Bryant. You can check out the game, the dunk contest, and all the fun without the trouble of cable TV. Here’s how to watch the 2020 NBA All-Star Game online.

What is the NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game is a mid-season exhibition of the best players in the NBA, and it is the centerpiece of a weekend long celebration of all things basketball. This year the 2020 NBA All-Star events are taking place at the United Center in Chicago. The NBA All-Star Game will also feature a halftime performance by Chance the Rapper with Lil Wayne, Quavo of Migos, and D.J. Khaled. Chaka Khan will sing the U.S. National Anthem, and Tenille Arts will sing the Canadian National Anthem

The NBA All-Star Game will be at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. It features a new format, with several new rules. The two All-Star teams are no longer the Eastern division vs. Western division, but instead Captain led. Also the teams are playing in a competition to benefit charities based in the host city of Chicago. Each quarter will count separately to that goals for Chicago Scholars (Team LeBron) and After School Matters Chicago (Team Giannis).

Perhaps the biggest change made is to the end of the game. No longer will teams be able to run out the clock, because the fourth quarter won’t have a clock or a set time. Instead teams will play to a target score, where the first to reach the target score wins. It’s just like pickup basketball, where maybe first to 15 wins. In this game, the target score will be 24 points over the leaders score at the end of the third quarter. This means the game will have to end on a scored basket, not a buzzer.

Which players are on the NBA All-Star rosters?

The NBA has made quite a few changes over the years to the All-Star Game. One of the biggest changes has involved the selection of starters on the rosters. Two All-Star captains selected teams just like a pick up game.

Team LeBron Captain LeBron James picked four other starters to join him, including Anthony Davis, Luka Dončić, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Meanwhile Team Giannis Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo picked Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker and Trae Young. Nick Nurse will coach Team Giannis, while Frank Vogel will coach Team LeBron.

Here are the complete rosters for tonight’s NBA All-Star Game.

Team LeBron

Starting lineup

LeBron James, Forward, Los Angeles Lakers, Team Captain

Anthony Davis, Forward/Center, Los Angeles Lakes

James Harden, Guard, Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard, Forward, Los Angeles Clippers

Luka Doncic, Forward/Guard, Dallas Mavericks

Reserves

Devin Booker, Guard, Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul, Guard, Oklahoma City Thunder

Damian Lillard, Guard, Portland Trailblazers

Nikola Jokic, Center, Denver Nuggets

Ben Simmons, Guard/Forward, Philadelphia 76ers

Domantas Sabonis, Forward/Center, Indiana Pacers

Jayson Tatum, Forward/Guard, Boston Celtics

Russell Westbrook, Guard, Houston Rockets

Team Giannis

Starting lineup

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Forward, Milwaukee Bucks, Team Captain

Joel Embiid, Center/Forward, Philadelphia 76ers

Pascal Siakam, Forward, Toronto Raptors

Kemba Walker, Guard, Boston Celtics

Trae Young, Guard, Atlanta Hawks

Reserves

Bam Adebayo, Center/Forward, Miami Heat

Brandon Ingram, Forward, New Orleans Pelicans

Donovan Mitchell, Guard, Utah Jazz

Jimmy Butler, Forward, Miami Heat

Rudy Gobert, Center, Utah Jazz

Kyle Lowry, Guard, Toronto Raptors

Khris Middleton Forward, Milwaukee Bucks

Watch the 2020 NBA All-Star Game online

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game and All-Star Saturday Night are both presentations of TNT. One of the easiest ways to watch these NBA All-Star events online is with a Live Streaming Service that includes TNT. Many of these services offer free trials, so NBA All-Star weekend might be the perfect time to try one out. Let’s take a look at these options that include TNT streaming live.

How to Watch the NBA All-Star Game online

1. DirecTV Now

We also have DirecTV Now on the list, where you can watch the NBA All-Game. The platform comes with plenty of channels we are sure you will love, and is split into seven bundles. Two of these bundles were introduced in Spring 2020, namely “plus” ($50/mo) and “max” ($70/mo), while the other five are “entertainment” ($93/mo), “choice” ($110/mo), “xtra” ($124/mo), “ultimate” ($135/mo), and “Optimo Mas” ($86/mo) have been around for a while, but they have a new name, and a new price tag that’s roughly double than it used to be.

If you want to customize your plan, you can still do that by adding two Spanish channel packs and three international packs, as well as premium networks. You’ll find that NBC and NBCSN are present in all seven bundles, so you can pick the one you like best for the channels it features or the price. On DirecTV Now, the cloud DVR features only 20 hours of video that can be stored, and there is no way to upgrade the feature. Subscribers also get to stream content to two devices at once, although a third can be added for $5 per month. Also, read the DirecTV Now review, it will give you all the details you need.

2. fuboTV

Next up, we have fuboTV, which is one of the best platforms to watch the NBA All-Star Game. It is for those who really love sports, given the high number of dedicated channels. The platform only has one bundle nowadays called fubo ($54.99/mo), but you can go for it without worrying too much, since there are dozens of channels you can get in there. There are also plenty of channel packs and premium networks you can add if you really want to have more to watch. That won’t be necessary for the Stanley Cup Finals, however, since the fubo bundle already features both NBC and NBCSN, so you’re covered.

Moreover, fuboTV subscribers are able to record any content they want, because 30 hours of cloud DVR space are included with the plan. If you want to increase the limit up to 500 hours of cloud space, you will have to pay $9.99 per month. Also, users are allowed to watch content on two devices at once, but a third can be added by paying $5.99 per month. Read our fuboTV review for more details on what the platform has to offer.

Sign up for fuboTV here!

3. Sling TV

Next up to watch the NBA All-Star Game is SlingTV. It is a great platform that offers loads of customization options to those who seek this in service. There are three bundles you can choose from – Orange ($15/mo), Blue ($15/mo), and Orange + Blue ($25/mo), while more channel packs grouped by interest are available to purchase. Plus, there are also several premium networks you can enjoy. In the Blue and Orange + Blue bundles, you’ll find both NBCSN and NBC, so you’re good to go no matter whichever one of them you pick.

In case you want to save any of the content to watch later, Sling TV doesn’t offer any “free” cloud DVR space. Instead, you have to pay $5 per month for enough space for 50 hours of recordings. When you want to watch any content with your whole family, Sling TV has some of the best multiscreen streaming capabilities. Blue subscribers, for example, can stream any content up to three devices at the same time. While Orange + Blue subscribers can stream to four devices simultaneously. Read our Sling TV review for more info.

4. Hulu Live Package

Another platform on our list to watch the All-Star Game is Hulu. It is best known for the video-on-demand service it offers. For some time now, they are also offering a live TV plan that costs $44.99 per month. You can customize it by adding any of the two-channel packs or the premium channels. The bundle of channels that Hulu offers also includes NBCSN and NBC, so you can also watch all the Stanley Cup games.

Users of Hulu can also record content up to 50 hours of video to the cloud, and up to 200 hours of space can be upgraded at any point in time. The price is roughly $14.99 per month. Live TV subscribers also have the privilege to watch the content on two devices simultaneously. The “Unlimited Screens” feature which costs $14.99 per month gives users unlimited multiscreen streaming when on the home network, and a limit of three devices when out and about. Read our Hulu review for more information on what the platform has to offer.

Stream the NBA All-Star Game even if you’re outside the United States

You could be a major hoops head, but already have tickets to head out of the country. In that case, you might believe that you’re out of luck. Streaming services often block their feeds if you’re not in America. Now you’re locked out of Team LeBron vs Team Giannis.

However, there are ways to get things working again by using a VPN, which is short for “Virtual Private Network”. It sends your internet traffic from far away through a specific set of servers, then pops it back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It’s easy to get a great one with subscription services that, for a few bucks a month, tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.

Who will be competing in the NBA All-Star 3-Point contest & Slam Dunk contest?

NBA All-Star Saturday night features two of the most popular competitions taking center stage. The 3-Point Contest was made famous back in the 1980’s by the “Legend” Larry Bird. The Slam Dunk contest has been remade over and over again as the style of basketball has changed, but the most famous was Michael “Air” Jordan’s flight from the free-throw line.