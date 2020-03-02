Applicants sought for 10th annual Veterans Day Wedding Giveback

Last year’s winning couple, Kaitlin and Kyle Holmes, celebrated their wedding at Brecknock Hall Nov. 10. (Credit: Ken Hild/courtesy)

Peconic Landing is currently seeking applicants for its 10th annual Veterans Day Wedding Giveback at Brecknock Hall in Greenport, a tradition that began in 2011 as a way to thank Long Island’s military personnel.

The winners are provided a wedding at no cost thanks to donations of goods and time from many businesses throughout the North Fork in addition to Peconic Landing.

This year’s winners will get to celebrate their wedding on Sunday, Nov. 8 in celebration of Veterans Day. Up to 82 guests can be accommodated at no charge.

The contest is open to both current and veteran service members with at least one partner having served or currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. The application deadline is March 31 and the winning couple will be notified in May.

Applicants can click here to enter. Couples must be available for an interview in person or via Skype to be considered as the winner. A panel of Peconic Landing members with military ties will judge the contest and pick the winning couple based on the number of years served, special military honors and each couple’s personal love story.

The services and contributions toward the wedding are estimated to value $60,000, according to Peconic Landing.

Last year’s bride, U.S. Air Force Captain Kaitlin Holmes of Southold, said her wedding “couldn’t have gone more smoothly.”

“Every person who had a part in putting our wedding together, from the giveback committee to the vendors, put their hearts and souls into making our day perfect, and we couldn’t be more thankful,” she said in a press release. “Your commitment to our nation’s servicemen and women makes us proud to serve our country.”

Peconic Landing CEO and president Bob Syron said it’s a tradition they plan to continue for many more years.

“We are grateful to all of those who have volunteered their time and services throughout the years to ensure each wedding is a great success that creates treasured memories for all,” he said.

For more information, visit www.brecknockhall.com or contact Valerie Tirelli-Hallock, the sales and events coordinator at [email protected].