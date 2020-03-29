Bellone: Fatalities in Suffolk County climb to 40; man in Southampton Town dies at home

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart joined officers from Suffolk County Police Department fraternal organizations and other law enforcement agencies during the Feed Our Heroes event Sunday to thank personnel who are working at New York State’s COVID-19 testing site in Stony Brook. (Credit: Suffolk County Executive’s Office)

A man in his 60s who lived in Southampton Town died Thursday at his home from complications due to the coronavirus, County Executive Steve Bellone said Sunday.

Mr. Bellone reported three additional deaths across the county, bringing total fatalities to 40.

A man in his 30s who lived in Babylon Town died at a Nassau County hospital Saturday; he is the youngest victim to date among Suffolk residents. A man in his 70s died at Southside Hospital Friday.

All three had underlying medical conditions, Mr. Bellone said.

“We know this virus attacks seniors and elderly, we’ve seen that,” he said. “We know it is also attacking those with underlying medical conditions and people with compromised immune systems.”

Total number of cases in the county increased by 885, the largest day-to-day increase so far, bringing Suffolk’s number to 5,023. Mr. Bellone also said testing has increased to more than 2,000 per day.

The hospitalization rate continues to rise with an increase of nearly 100 over the prior 24-hour period. There are more than 500 people in the county hospitalized.

In terms of ICU beds, Mr. Bellone said there are 71 currently available out of 309. There are 160 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, an increase from 139 a day prior.

Mr. Bellone said a map with more detailed breakdowns by hamlet will be available in the next couple days. He said data reported from the state to the county does have that detailed of breakdown. The county health department is working to filter those results from the state further.

A version of the map on the website Saturday was a beta version as the county’s IT team works to get the most up-to-date information on it, Mr. Bellone said. The link to the map that had been accessible Saturday is no longer live after it was widely shared.

Sunday marks the three-week point since the first confirmed case in Suffolk was reported. Data on the number of people who have since recovered it not yet available, according to Health Commissioner Gregson Pigott, M.D. He said the department is still working on that metric.

The guidance for positive COVID-19 patients to be considered recovered is seven days out from the first confirmed symptoms and then three days of being symptom free.

Dr. Pigott said it was still premature to call any specific areas hotspots. A breakdown of hamlet data published by Newsday Sunday shows highest cluster of cases in Brentwood, Huntington and Bay Shore.

Mr. Bellone also spoke about the state order that deems most construction to be non-essential across New York. He said there have been questions about installation of advanced septic systems and he said those can continue.