Brush fire reported in Mattituck

Firefighters on scene of a brush fire in Mattituck Monday. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

Several local fire departments were responding to a brush fire in Mattituck in the vicinity of Sigsbee Road Monday afternoon.

The pockets of fire were located in the wooded area to the west of Sigsbee Road. The street has been closed in both directions as of 3:30 p.m. as firefighters from Mattituck, Cutchogue and Jamesport respond. A brush truck from the Riverhead Fire Department was also called to the scene at 3:45 p.m.

No homes were currently in danger, Mattituck fire officials said.

The fire is about 1/4-mile from Main Road. Southold Town police said the fire was reported at 3:09 p.m.

Additional information was not yet available.

