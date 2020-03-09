Coronavirus on North Fork: Peconic brewery confirms staff member diagnosed; county executive urges calm

The Greenport Harbor Brewing Company in Peconic will remain closed this week. (Credit: Felicia LaLomia)

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Peconic will be closed this week after it learned Suffolk County’s first positively diagnosed coronavirus patient is a staff member there, the brewery said in a statement.

In Hauppauge, County Executive Steve Bellone held a press conference and said there remains one confirmed case in the county. Confirmed patients have risen across the state, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Shoreham-Wading River school district closed all of its buildings this morning amid fears a staff member’s spouse may be positive with the virus.

Infection control

(Update: 3:26 p.m.)

Local nursing homes and retirement communities are taking further measures to increase infection control protocol for their primarily elder population.

Robert Syron, president and CEO of Greenport’s Peconic Landing retirement community, said the facility has always had infection control protocols in place for the flu and other illnesses. Those protocols, guided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health, have been upgraded over the past several weeks since the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I’ve been working with health care institutions and nursing homes, specifically, for over 30 years and we’ve always had infection control protocol regarding the flu,” Mr. Syron said.

Last week, Mr. Syron said, staff put up informative signage and started looking more closely into members’ health.

Greg Garrett, licensed Peconic Landing administrator, said: “We do not have anything that is abnormal in regards to what we would have on a regular basis during this season. We have not experienced any flu in our health center this season because the infection control policies are strong, because our vaccination policies and procedures are very strong.”

Close to 100% of the home’s members are vaccinated, he said.

Peconic Landing in Greenport is taking steps to limit non-essential visitors to the campus. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The home is evaluating people, from visitors to employees and members — especially those who have recently traveled.

“We have established a question for visitors now and members who were out of the area to determine whether we think they are coming from a place of risk,” Mr. Syron said. “We developed a screening process and we’re actually putting it into place today.”

Peconic Landing residents, Mr. Syron said, are particularly vulnerable because of their age.

“We’re temporarily suspending large-group events,” he said. “We take this very seriously. We’ve also been working in concert with Eastern Long Island Hospital, Stony Brook, all along. We have their infection control protocols. Last week, we started additional sanitizing of common areas and we upgraded that this morning even further. For our health center, where our members who would be most compromised if they acquire this virus are, we’re limiting visitation to basically essential visitation and limiting their transportation to off-site appointments unless absolutely necessary.”

Mr. Syron made the announcement to suspend large-group events Monday afternoon in his third memorandum to members in the past week.

Mr. Garrett said administrators and staff will continue monitoring the virus and any developments, as per CDC and DOH guidelines. In reviewing the retirement community’s pandemic policy, which is included under their comprehensive infectious diseases policy, Mr. Garrett said, “We’ve reeducated our staff on infectious procedures and policies. We are educating them on the signs and symptoms and not to come to work if they’re feeling them. We will begin to question visitors coming in, screen them prior to entrance.”

In terms of sanitization, the facility is focusing on common areas, doorknobs, counter spaces, elevator buttons and even sign-up sheets with attached pens members use. Administrators have temporarily suspended self-service areas in dining venues. Mr. Syron said Peconic Landing is also working closely with their medical director, Dr. Nathanael Desire, as well as Paul Connor, chief administrative officer at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

“As we move through this process, we’ve taken prudent steps and as information has evolved and of course [with] the confirmed case here locally, we believe that additional steps are necessary” said Mr. Garrett. “We urge calm; we do not believe there is a reason to be panicking at this moment, but we want to be prudent and take the necessary steps to protect the health of our members and our team members.”

Steve Smyth, administrator at San Simeon By the Sound in Greenport, said staff there are limiting visitation and the amount of events held outside the building. They are also screening all staff who walk into the building every shift for signs or symptoms. Those who exhibit any will be sent home.

SWR to reopen Tuesday

(Update: 2:44 p.m.)

The Shoreham-Wading River school district will reopen Tuesday after the abrupt closure Monday morning, Superintendent Gerard Poole announced Monday morning.

“Please be assured that the decision to close today was not one that the district made lightly,” Mr. Poole said in a message on the district website. “The information we received early this morning was limited and initially indicated that a member of our security team might have been exposed to an individual with the coronavirus.”

Mr. Poole said the district felt it was prudent to close in order to be overly cautious while they awaited further clarification from the Department of Health. The Department of Health has since confirmed that no individual in the the district has tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon.

“While the situation today developed, please be assured that the district worked internally to take several proactive steps to further our past efforts,” he said. “We once again completed a thorough and deep cleaning of all surfaces in our schools and our buses went through a deep disinfecting process. All after-school activities for today will remain cancelled, as our custodial staff prepare our schools for tomorrow.”

Southold Town suspends meals program

(Update: 2 p.m.)

Out of an abundance of caution, Southold Town is suspending is congregate meals program offered weekdays at the Southold Town Human Resource Center. Meals for the homebound, however, will continue to be provided, according to the supervisor’s office.

“Protocol has been put in place that will protect, to the greatest extent possible, those who rely on this much needed service. For seniors over the age of 60 who are mobile but want to limit their own risk of exposure are invited to call the Human Resource Center at 631-298-4460 for meals that will be served curbside. People must call and register prior to receiving this service.”

The statement also notes that Southold Town is working closely with other government agencies, law enforcement and representatives from organizations charged with public safety to address the threat posed by the coronavirus.

“We urge all residents to take the appropriate steps to protect themselves and loved ones from spread of the virus. We will bring all information to the public regularly as we continue to work in partnership with public health agencies.”

State producing hand sanitizer

(Update 1:32 p.m.)

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday afternoon that New York State will begin producing hand sanitizer to provide to government agencies, schools, the MTA, prisons and others.

“We’re hearing from local governments that acquiring hand sanitizer has been a real problem,” he said.

The hand sanitizer is labeled NYS Clean, which the governor said is 75% alcohol.

A new policy for schools will require a school to be closed for 24 hours if a student tests positive for coronavirus as an assessment of the situation can be done. At that point, a determination will be made about whether to close the school for longer.

He added that eight of the 142 positive cases are hospitalized, about 6%.

On Saturday, Mr. Cuomo declared a state of emergency to help New York “quickly and effectively contain the spread of the virus.” The emergency declaration allows for expedited procurement of cleaning supplies, expedited procurement of testing supplies and equipment, expedited leasing of lab space and to provide clear basis for price gouging and enforcement investigation.

Mr. Cuomo also announced on Sunday that after days of advocating the federal government to expand coronavirus testing capacity, Northwell Laboratories has been authorized to test under Wadsworth’s emergency use authorization. Manual testing of 75-80 samples per day will began immediately.

“While this approval is a good first step, the FDA must increase the coronavirus testing capacity for the state and private labs,” he said. “Approving automated testing would allow labs to perform thousands of tests per day.”

County Executive Steve Bellone addresses the coronavirus outbreak Monday. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

‘Prudence and precaution’

Update (12:20 p.m.)

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said 35 people are under cautionary quarantine and there remains one confirmed case of the coronavirus in the county. Mr. Bellone, speaking a press conference Monday morning in Hauppauge, said the response is about “prudence and precaution” and urged residents to not be overly concerned.

”Making sure that we’re doing everything we can to contain the virus as much as we can is the prudent thing to do,” he said. “This is a new virus. There are some things we may not know about it. There is no reason to panic.”

Mr. Bellone did not provide many new specifics about the confirmed patient who is being treated at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. He did say the patient is improving. He said the county is following guidelines from the state and CDC to provide limited information on a confirmed individual.

“There’s a need to protect the privacy of individuals while reassuring the public that everything is being done with respect to individuals who have been confirmed to isolate and investigate who they have contacted.”

The Greenport Harbor Brewery in a statement confirmed the patient is a staff member at the Peconic location.

Dr. Gregson Pigott, commissioner of Suffolk County Department of Health Services, said the communicable disease staff will interview a patient who is confirmed to find out where they work and live and investigate further. He said that process began Sunday morning for the patient at Southampton Hospital.

Mr. Bellone could not confirm whether the patient first visited Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport before being transferred to Southampton or whether anyone at the Greenport hospital is under quarantine.

“Suffolk County Health Department has been working closely with all hospital officials and staff to determine who is in close contact and to provide any testing that’s necessary,” he said.

The Shoreham-Wading River school district closed all of its buildings this morning and sent students home due to a possible coronavirus case involving a staff member’s spouse. Mr. Bellone did not have any additional information on that.

The 35 people under cautionary quarantine are in addition to 22 students at Stony Brook Southampton University who will be quarantined for an additional 12 days following a trip overseas. He said none of those students have showed symptoms. The quarantine is 14 days.

Mr. Bellone reiterated that people should not have an expectation that if they are felling ill, they will automatically be tested for the coronavirus. Tests will be done based on specific CDC guidelines, he said. There have been 18 people tested in the county, he said.

The number of cases should continue to rise, he said, and should not be cause for alarm. Some people may be infected and unaware because they have no symptoms or symptoms may seem like nothing more than a cold or flu.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said there have been 142 cases confirmed across the state, a jump from 105 a day earlier. The majority remain in Westchester with 98. There are 19 confirmed cases in Nassau County.

“The agencies that are in charge of working on these cases are working every day, every case is being investigated and that will continue to happen,” he said.

Testing capabilities are coming from the CDC, he added. A medical professional will make a determination about a specific person’s need for testing and then will be in communication with the county health department, working in conjunction with the state health department, he said.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. closed

Update (11:08 a.m.)

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Peconic will be closed this week after it learned Suffolk County’s first positively diagnosed coronavirus patient is a staff member there, the brewery said in a statement.

The brewery said the employee had not been to work since Feb. 24. He personally notified them of his diagnoses Sunday afternoon, the statement said.

“Upon being informed, the company initiated contact with the Suffolk County Department of Health (DOH), notified all employees, and followed CDC recommended guidelines,” the statement continued. “The DOH expressed their approval and full agreement with these actions.

“As such, any food service and our tasting room in Peconic will remain closed through the end of this week. A qualified cleaning company has been contracted to perform a deep cleaning of the premises. Questions about specifics of this case should be directed to the DOH.”

The Mattituck-Cutchogue School District has also ordered a staff member who worked a weekend job at the brewery to stay home until they are declared by a doctor to be unaffected, Superintendent Jill Gierasch wrote in an email to the school community Monday morning.

The superintendent said the employee has not been in contact with the patient in 11 days and is showing no signs of illness and school has remained open.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the county received confirmation of the positive COVID-19 patient Sunday morning. County officials identified the patient only as a 42-year-old male, however more details have since been released in messages from local school districts to parents.

Greenport-Southold superintendent David Gamberg in a call home to parents Sunday night said the man checked in to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport and was transferred to Stony Brook Southampton.

While no additional cases have been announced yet, Shoreham-Wading River schools were closed Monday amid fears of a possible coronavirus case related to a staff member’s spouse.

The entrance to Shoreham-Wading River High School was closed Monday morning. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

SWR closed

(Update 8:18 a.m.)

The Shoreham-Wading River School District abruptly closed Monday morning just after the first students began to arrive for the day amid fears of a possible coronavirus case related to a staff member’s spouse.

SWR Superintendent Gerard Poole sent a message to parents at 7:21 a.m. alerting them that the district would be closed for the day.

Many students were already at the high school preparing for the start of the week when word came that the students would be heading home. Students typically begin arriving around 7 a.m. and the first bell is 7:20 a.m. Some parents noted online that their children who were on buses heading to school were rerouted back home.

Calls to the district buildings were unanswered Monday morning.

Mr. Poole said in a statement to the News-Review that the district has been in contact with the Suffolk County Department of Health to await confirmation and guidance from them. School was canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”

The district was notified by a member of the high school security team that their spouse may potentially have the coronavirus, Mr. Poole said. There are no confirmed cases within the school community at this time, he added.

The entrance to Shorheam-Wading River High School and the North Shore Public Library was blocked off Monday with a security guard posted. The library will also be closed Monday.

In a letter to families dated March 6, Mr. Poole said the district has been reviewing digital learning options “in the drastic event a school closure continues beyond two weeks.”

Options include the use of Google Classroom and learning platforms such as I-Ready (ELA K-8, math K-2) and ALEKS (math 3-12).

“I encourage all parents to review and check that the log-ins for I-ready and ALEKS for their students are functioning at home.”

Mr. Poole noted additional cleaning protocols have been put in place in accordance with CDC guidance. An additional cleaner has been placed at each building who is disinfecting frequently touched surfaces such as door handles, faucets and counters throughout the school day.

The Suffolk County Department of Health held a regional meeting for schools last week where districts were advised that if a student from a specific district was diagnosed with coronavirus, the superintendent would be notified by the Department of Health. Districts were advised that closing of schools is a worst case possibility. The district would begin to use snow days in accordance with the academic calendar. The school currently has two snow days available that would not impact the calendar. Days 3-9 would ultimately lead into the April spring break.

