Faces of the front lines at Peconic Bay Medical Center

COVID-19 ICU nurses from Peconic Bay Medical Center. (Courtesy Photo)

They’re moms and wives and girlfriends.

If they could take their masks off, their faces may be familiar to you, because some are your friends, neighbors and caregivers, too.

They are the nurses on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Hospital President and CEO Andy Mitchell sent us photos Friday of four nurses standing in front of signs that tell us a little bit about their lives outside of the hospital. For now though, much of their time is occupied working to save lives as part of PBMC’s COVID-19 ICU team.

These are their stories: