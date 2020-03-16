Mattituck Schools: Staff member has confirmed case of COVID-19

The Mattituck-Cutchogue School District informed parents and students Sunday night of a “confirmed case of COVID-19” among its staff.

The employee does not live in the district, the message states.

“The Department of Health is conducting an investigation with this individual to identify who they have been in contact with and will begin reaching out to those individuals, if necessary,” superintendent Jill Gierasch said in the message. “I have personally reached out to the Suffolk County Health Department and spoken with our representative to ensure there are open lines of communication.”

The district declined to release other specifics about the employee, citing HIPAA laws.

This is at least the second confirmed case within a local school district. A Southold staff member tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.

County officials said Sunday afternoon that 19 of Suffolk’s 48 COVID-19 cases have involved Southold Town residents. The local number grew to 21 Sunday night, according to Town Supervisor Scott Russell.