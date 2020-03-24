Meal Train started for staff at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital

A Meal Train has left the station headed for Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

Volunteers can sign up for specific dates and times to donate food and water for hospital staff members. Peconic Bay Medical Center launched a similar effort Monday and slots quickly filled up through early April.

“Due to the overwhelming outpouring of community support through food donations, we have created this Meal Train account ensure that your food donation is efficiently distributed to staff who need it,” the Meal Train page says. These donations are very much appreciated by the nurses, doctors, and entire staff who are working on the front line of defense amidst the COVID-19 situation.”

Homemade meals cannot be accepted. Donated food must be packaged from restaurants or grocery stores.

For additional information, contact Linda Sweeney, vice president, Foundation/External Affairs at (631) 477-5164.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP