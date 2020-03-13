No damage to boats, buildings after fire at Greenport Yacht & Ship Building Company

The first started shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday night. (Credit: Jess Dunne)

The Greenport Fire Department responded to a fire around 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenport Yacht & Ship Building Company on Carpenter Street.

A pile of debris and timbers at the property caught fire, according to 2nd assistant chief Jim Kalin. No buildings or boats were on fire, he said.

The fire was out shortly after 9 p.m. Firefighters were on scene for a little over an hour, the chief said.

About 24 firefighters were at headquarters for a webinar about the coronavirus when the alarm went off, he said. That allowed for a quick response to the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started, he said. The kind of work done at the shipyard with welding and cutting could have to led to an amber at the bottom of a pile that smoldered, he said. There was no property damage.

The shipyard is expected to operate as normal Friday, he said.