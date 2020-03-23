Peconic Landing confirms positive diagnosis in member of Independent Living

Peconic Landing, the lifecare facility in Greenport that has reported four deaths from COVID-19, has been notified of its first positive diagnosis of the virus in a member of Independent Living.

A press release from the facility said the member is the spouse of a Health Center resident who tested positive on March 21 and is currently at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. The infected person lives in the East Apartments at the facility.

Additional diagnosis are expected, the release said. The latest case brings the total at Peconic Landing to 15.

“Independent Living at Peconic Landing is currently home to 301 members residing across 108 single-family cottages and 187 apartments on campus,” the release said. “Every Independent Living apartment and cottage at Peconic Landing uses a closed heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system – meaning air circulating systems are not shared amongst private residences…

“Mail, groceries, healthcare supplies, and other needs will be delivered outside of their homes to maintain quarantine protocols, with no contact made within six feet without proper PPE to help in containing the spread of the disease.”

The release also said that, at the Health Center, there are “14 members who have tested positive for the virus: 11 are in stable condition and 3 are in the hospital. All 3 members in the hospital are receiving treatment specifically for symptoms related to COVID-19.“

There have been positive COVID-19 diagnoses at The Shores for Skilled Nursing, Harbor South for Memory Support, Harbor North for Assisted Living, and now the East Apartments for Independent Living.

“The Bluffs for Short-Term Rehabilitation, the West Apartments for Independent Living and Cottages across campus currently remain unaffected,” according to the release.

All independent members at Peconic Landing have access to a Personal Emergency Response (PER) device, a necklace/bracelet that provides them direct access to the safety and security team 24 hours a day. At least one emergency medical technician is on premise at any given time, employed by Peconic Landing.

To support independent members that test positive for COVID-19, Peconic Landing will be utilizing its Case Management Team to provide individualized care plans similar to care planning provided in the Health Center, the release said.