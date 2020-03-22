The number of deaths at Peconic Landing in Greenport from the coronavirus jumped to four on Saturday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Peconic Landing, the lifecare and retirement community in Greenport, has been told that a resident in a section of the facility that up to now has not been impacted by COVID-19 has tested positive for the virus.

In a press release, the facility said the member, as they are called, had been housed in Harbor North for Assisted Living and was transferred to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, where that person tested positive for the disease.

“In accordance with quarantine and response efforts, all members in Harbor North have been isolated to their individual apartment residences since March 12, with all non-medical visitation suspended for the past 10 days,” the release said. “We are closely monitoring all members throughout the health center and continue our employee screenings at the beginning of each and every shift. We also continue to strongly urge our independent members to remain in their homes to prevent exposure from the virus in the greater community.

“There are currently 14 members who reside in the Health Center who have tested positive for the virus: 11 are in stable condition and three are in the hospital. Of the three in the hospital, two are receiving treatment specifically for symptoms related to COVID-19; the other is being treated for a separate medical condition in addition to symptoms of COVID-19. We continue to monitor their condition through communication with the hospital’s care team.

“To date, positive diagnoses have been reported in The Shores for Skilled Nursing, Harbor South for Memory Support, and Harbor North for Assisted Living. The Bluffs for Short-Term Rehabilitation currently remains unaffected. Independent living, which is home to 301 members, also remains unaffected at this time.”

The facility has had four deaths related to COVID-19; there have been 12 Suffolk County-wide.

In a recent interview, Peconic Landing’s CEO and president, Robert Syron, compared the effort to shield the facility’s residents from the virus as akin to a war.