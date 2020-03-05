Photos: Drama club presents ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’

View Gallery

The musical comedy “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” will be presented by the Southold Junior-Senior High School Drama Club March 5-8 in the district auditorium.

The Tony Award-winning musical is directed by Jessica Ellwood and Casey Rooney, with musical direction by Kelli Baumann and choreography by Anita Boyer.

Curtain time is 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, March 5 to 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8.

Tickets ($12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors) are available at Southold Free Library or at the door. Call 631-765-5400 for more information.