Photos: Drama club presents ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’
Casey Rooney Courtesy Photos
The musical comedy “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” will be presented by the Southold Junior-Senior High School Drama Club March 5-8 in the district auditorium.
The Tony Award-winning musical is directed by Jessica Ellwood and Casey Rooney, with musical direction by Kelli Baumann and choreography by Anita Boyer.
Curtain time is 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, March 5 to 7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
Tickets ($12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors) are available at Southold Free Library or at the door. Call 631-765-5400 for more information.