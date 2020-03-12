Positively diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County

A Northwell Labs technician tests for COVID-19. (Credit: Northwell Health)

Times Review Media Group is tracking COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, as released by the Department of Health.

While we may report other cases elsewhere, this list contains only patients identified by the county as testing positive. Some information has been updated through verified sourcing.

(Last Update: 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 11)

Total Cases: 6

Patient 1

Residence: Greenport

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Location: Stony Brook Southampton Hospital

Identified: March 8

Patient 2

Residence: Town of Brookhaven

Age: Early 20s

Gender: Male

Location: Stony Brook University Hospital

Identified: March 10

Patient 3

Residence: Greenport

Age: 22

Gender: Female

Location: Home isolation

Identified: March 10

Patient 4

Residence: Not released

Age: 80s

Gender: Male

Location: Saint Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown

Identified: March 10

Patient 5

Residence: Town of Brookhaven

Age: Late 30s

Gender: Male

Location: Stony Brook University Hospital

Identified: March 11

Patient 6

Residence: Town of Brookhaven

Age: Early 30s

Gender: Male

Location: Stony Brook University Hospital

Identified: March 11