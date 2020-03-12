Resources for COVID-19 information

A CDC map as of March 12 with each country with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

As the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Suffolk County continue to climb, we compiled a list of resources to find additional information. Health officials have stressed that the number of cases will continue to go up as more testing is done. Most people diagnosed with COVID-19 will not require hospitalization or be in life-threatening condition.

Still, officials say it’s important to contain the spread of the virus as best as possible.

Here are some links:

New York State Health Department

A novel coronavirus hotline has been set up at: 1-888-364-3065 for people seeking information.

Additional info:

Five Steps to Prepare for COVID-19

Information for Health Care Providers

CDC

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a detailed list of information on its website that is available here.

Suffolk County Health Department

The latest information from the county health department can be found here.

Stony Brook Medicine

Stony Brook Medicine has updated its visitor policy. Click here for more info.

Northwell Health

A Suffolk County DOH Hotline is at: 631-854-0333. For more information from Northwell Health, click here.

National Coverage

The coronavirus has been detected in every continent except Antarctica. Here are some links to national coverage of what has become a global story.

The New York Times has live updates here.

The Associated Press updates can be found here.

Breaking down a pandemic: “Coronavirus: Why you must act now”