Southold Blotter: Greenport man charged with criminal trespass

Jesus Mendoza, 21, of Greenport was arrested last Monday around 3:04 p.m. for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

An employee at Mr. Roberts Convenience Store in Greenport called Southold police to report a younger male subject wearing a black sweatshirt, identified as Mr. Mendoza, causing a disturbance at the store. The employee said Mr. Mendoza grew irate when he was refused the sale of an electronic cigarette. Police located Mr. Mendoza outside the store in an intoxicated state and said he acted belligerently, using abusive and obscene language in public. The store employee had previously signed a trespass affidavit against the man, police said.

Mr. Mendoza was involved in another incident last Saturday around 6:01 p.m., when an employee at Greenport Laundry Services called police to report that he was highly intoxicated and refused to leave the location. He was not doing laundry while there, she told police. Mr. Mendoza agreed to leave when directed by authorities. The woman said she did not wish to sign a trespass affidavit at the time, but did not want Mr. Mendoza returning for the evening.

• An investigation is underway after a Greenport man told police last Tuesday around 2:23 a.m. that he had lost his balance, fallen and broken a window, valued at $200, at the ferry terminal.

• An investigation is underway and a detective was notified after a Southold woman reported last Tuesday around 4:49 p.m. that her father, a Cutchogue man, had fallen victim to a scam. The woman said her father received a letter from the “American Senior Citizen Sweepstakes Company” stating he was the winner of the sweepstakes he had entered. The letter went on to say the man would receive a cash prize and a new vehicle, so long as he sent over a $1,500 check to cover shipping costs. The woman said her father sent a check to an address in Vancouver, Wash. Police advised the woman to ensure that her father does not send any more money, and that he contact his bank to initiate fraud paperwork.

• A Greenport woman reported to police last Tuesday around 5:21 p.m. that a man wearing tan pants and a black jacket with white writing on it damaged a cigarette receptacle at the Greenport American Legion on Third Street. The woman said the man picked up the receptacle, valued at $100, and beat it against the wall to open it. The man had been observed doing so in the past as well, according to the police report. The woman placed a small lock on the receptacle, but reported the lock as now damaged and difficult to open. She requested more patrols on overnight shifts.

• A Greenport man told police last Wednesday around 1:49 p.m. that he exited the rear of Alice’s Fish Market in Greenport, where he works, and saw that the rear door was damaged, having been pried open by an unknown individual. Further investigation revealed that 80 pounds of sea scallops, valued at $111.60, had been stolen. A detective was notified of the incident.

• A Southold man told police Friday around 8:47 a.m. that his tool trailer, parked at a property on Bay Avenue in Greenport, had been broken into the previous night and a $100 yellow Dewalt drill and $10 padlock had been removed. The man said he had left the property around 4 p.m. last Thursday and returned around 7 a.m. Friday. He said he was attempting to unlock his trailer when he noticed the lock had been damaged, prompting him to inventory what remained within.

• A Southold man reported to police Friday around 4:31 p.m. that an unknown individual gained access to his bank account via the bank’s website and initiated a $10,000 withdrawal. The man said he had notified his bank and informed them that the pending withdrawal was fraudulent. A detective was notified and an investigation is underway.

• Southold police along with members of the Greenport Fire Department responded to a report of a bulkhead on fire at 123 Sterling Ave. in Greenport Saturday around 12:12 p.m. An investigation revealed that Crowley Marine had been doing work on the bulkhead, burning off metal bolts. This, police and firefighters determined, caused the wood to smolder. Firefighters soaked the bulkhead to stop the smoldering and a representative from Crowley Marine said the entire bulkhead was going to be replaced.

• A Shoreham man contacted police Saturday around 4:24 p.m. to report that someone had taken his sister’s wallet while the two were at Mitchell Park in Greenport. When police arrived, they interviewed the Jamesport woman, who said she had left her black wallet, valued at $25, and her Toyota car keys on a bench inside the changing shed adjacent to the ice skating rink. She said the items had been left unattended for 40 minutes to an hour, and identified a Brookhaven woman as the suspected thief. Police were unable to locate the items, but issued the woman a replacement form for her driver’s license and advised her to contact her bank and cancel her debit card.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.