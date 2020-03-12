Third COVID-19 case in Southold Town reported as employee at Southold Fish Market; Greenport school closes for remainder of week

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

The staff at Southold Fish Market announced Wednesday night on Facebook that an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19. That would be the third confirmed case in Southold Town since Sunday.

“As a precaution we have sanitized the entire establishment and will close tomorrow so the Board of Health can be notified and a protocol can be established. Thank you for your understanding,” the message read.

It’s not immediately clear if there’s a connection to the other two confirmed cases.

Charlie Manwaring, owner of Southold Fish Market, said he couldn’t comment when reached by phone Wednesday night.

“We have to talk to the Board of Health about how to handle this,” he said.

The Suffolk County Executive’s office did not yet provide additional numbers of confirmed cases Wednesday night.

An eighth confirmed case in Suffolk County was reported Wednesday night by the West Islip School District. A staff member at Bayview Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus. The school will be closed Thursday pending further investigation by the county health department.

Assemblyman Mike LiPetri, who represents portions of the south shore of Suffolk and Nassau, said it was the first positive case in Islip Town.

The Greenport School District also announced it will be closed Thursday and Friday, according to a message from superintendent David Gamberg.

The message to parents Wednesday night read:

“Although the district has not received a positive result of COVID-19 in a student or staff member, we have made the decision to close tomorrow, March 12th and Friday, March 13th. This is out of an abundance of caution and will allow the District to complete a deep, thorough cleaning of the building. We will remain in constant contact with the Suffolk County Department of Health.

I will continue to keep staff and families apprised of any additional information we receive.”

Earlier Wednesday Mr. Gamberg said three students who had exposure to a confirmed positive COVID-19 coronavirus patient are now in self-quarantine at home.

Additional districts across Long Island have announced various closures, including Sag Harbor, which announced it will be closed through March 22. Most other districts that have announced closures are in Nassau County.

