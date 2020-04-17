Anne Winer Bleich, 95, passed away comfortably in her sleep at Peconic Landing in Greenport, N.Y., on Tuesday, April 14.

She was the daughter of Eva and Harry Winer, both deceased, of Nashua, N.H. Anne attended public schools in Nashua and studied at Boston University. After college she returned to Nashua and opened a women’s dress shop, Doranne, with her sister-in-law Dorothy Winer. But the larger world drew her to Washington, D.C., where she was employed first by the federal government and then by the Committee of Economic Development.

She met her future husband, S. Charles Bleich, in Washington, where they both worked until they were called to New York City. Anne was employed for a time at Columbia University and Charles became the secretary of the Committee of Economic Development. They summered in Amagansett, Long Island, and ultimately lived in East Hampton, N.Y. Anne devoted much of her time and energy to the League of Women Voters and worked tirelessly to improve women’s status, as well as those of the poor and people of color. She was devoted to ensuring that all people are equal and are provided the same opportunities.

After Charles’ passing in 1992, she remained in East Hampton, volunteering tirelessly in a number of civic activities related to politics and equality for women and people of color. At the age of 87 she moved to Peconic Landing, where she invested much time in Lifetime Learning classes.

She is survived by her sister Judith in Poway, Calif., and her brother David and his wife, Judy, in Haddam, Conn. She was predeceased by her brother S. Robert, of Nashua and Hollis, N.H., as well as her sister Ruth in Newton, Mass. She is also survived by a number of loving nieces and nephews, as well as some very beloved cousins.

Her family offers their heartfelt gratitude to the staffs of Harbor North and the Shores at Peconic Landing for their devotion to Anne. She leaves behind a number of very dear residents at Peconic Landing in addition to her devoted friend and aide, Tamee Jester.

There will be no public services or gatherings. For those who desire to remember Anne, she would appreciate nothing more than donations to The American Civil Liberties Union, 125 Broad Street, New York, NY 10001 or the Eva Winer Memorial Fund at the Development Office, Trinity College, 300 Summit St., Hartford, CT 06106.

This is a paid notice.