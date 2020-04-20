Bruce David Grossman

Bruce David Grossman of Greenport died April 19, 2020. He was 84.

He was born Feb. 1, 1936, in New Haven, Conn., to Stanley Price and Fannie (Millen) Grossman.

Mr. Grossman graduated from Yale University in 1958 and earned his Ph.D. from Duke University in 1967.

On Sept. 4, 1967, he married Sharyn Hirsch.

He worked as a professor at Hofstra University in Uniondale, N.Y., for 40 years. He was the author of several books, including “Your Children, Your Choices” and “Helping Children Grow.” He was a member of the Yale Club of Shelter Island and the National Arts Club.

Family said he enjoyed tennis, writing, gardening, traveling and singing.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Seth Grossman, Rachel Grossman, Norma Ramirez and Claudia Toledo, and two grandchildren.

Private burial will take place Friday, April 24, at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport, Rabbi Gadi Capela officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Action Southold Town, P.O. Box 159, Greenport, NY 11944.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.