COVID-19 testing to be ramped up; schools weigh budget options
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 23.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
After ‘productive’ meeting with President, Gov. Cuomo reports new testing, tracing program
School districts face the future with a very different financial landscape
Riverhead SAFE program to assist seniors sees 150 more users since it was unveiled
Greenport, Southold students create letters, artwork for hospital staff to show their support during pandemic
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: The things we’re looking forward to the most after quarantine life ends
What’s in Season on the North Fork: Spinach
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a chance of showers and a high of about 47 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is rain in the forecast for tonight with a low of about 44 degrees.