Lifelong Greenport resident Dolores DeJesus died April 24, 2020, at Hampton Care Center in Southampton. She was 96.

Born Feb. 19, 1924, in Greenport, she was the daughter of Benigno and Iolanthe (Sells) DeJesus.

A high school graduate, she worked as a housekeeper at Drossos Motel in Greenport.

She is survived by three sisters, Iolanthe Mason of Greenport, Anna Walker of Washington, D.C., and Rosita Siklos of Brooklyn; and a brother, Ramon DeJesus of Holbrook.

A memorial will be held at a later date. Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.