Edna Sydlowski of Riverhead died April 24, 2020. She was 87.

She was born July 15, 1932, to Stefan and Margaret Shefchick.

She was employed by Long Island State Bank and Trust Co. in Riverhead until she married Alex Sydlowski Sr. and raised three children and helped him on the Sydlowski family farm.

Predeceased by her husband, Alex, and siblings Mickolay and Frank Shefchick, she is survived by her children, Sharon (Tom) Anderson of Riverhead, Cheryl (Gene) Wesnofske of Cutchogue and Alex “Buddy” (Dawn), of Riverhead; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings Eleanor Gatz of Riverhead and Olga Wegert of North Carolina.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Memorial donations in Edna’s name may be made to St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead or make a check out to Resident Council Fund at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Ave., Riverhead, NY 11901.

