Gabriel ‘Bumpy’ Grilli

Gabriel “Bumpy” Grilli of Greenport passed away peacefully at his home March 26, 2020. He was 84.

For 58 years he was a skating instructor at the Greenport American Legion Hall. He was a former member of Greenport Standard Hose Co., a Cub and Boy Scout leader and a former member of Greenport Youth Activities. He also was a member of Greenport American Legion Burton Potter Post 185.

At age 35, Bumpy went to school to become a nurse and finished at the top of his class.

From 2004 to 2012 he was dockmaster at the Mitchell Park Marina in Greenport. He truly loved his town and his community.

He helped raise seven children: Ruth, Robby, Mark, Beth, Nancy, Kathy and Lisa Charland.

His wife Margaret passed in 2012. He also had a strong bond with his nephew Bryan. He is survived by his wife Anita; his son, Jack; his daughters, Lynne, of New Hampshire (Steve) and Maria; granddaughters Justine and Sierra; grandson Davey, of New Hampshire; great-granddaughter Charlotte; and four stepchildren.

A funeral and interment will be held at a later date. Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.