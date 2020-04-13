Heavy winds to have impact Monday; East End COVID-19 testing site suspended

The Riverside “hot spot” testing site opened Friday. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, April 13.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Testing at mobile site in Riverside to be suspended Monday as storm approaches

Recovered COVID-19 patients sought to donate plasma to help advance antibody tests, treatment

San Simeon nursing director: ‘Determined to keep this virus out of here’

Coronavirus threatens the ‘best three months’ for high school seniors

Reward offered for information after 8-month-old kitten fatally shot in Cutchogue last month

Saying ‘thank you’ to the staff at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Riverhead

WEATHER

A high wind warning is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight as gusts are expected to reach up to 65 miles per hour here on the North Fork, according to the National Weather Service. Expect thunderstorms and heavy rainfall throughout the day.

The wind is expected to be at its strongest between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. but it will remain windy into the evening.

The high temperature will be around 60 degrees with a low of 44 tonight.