High school sports season canceled; Riverhead submits EPCAL subdivision plan

The spring sports season lasted only a couple of days before being put on hold. Now, the season is officially canceled. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, April 22.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Palumbo, Giglio seek terror declaration for China as way for businesses to recoup insurance money

Oncologist faces two-front battle during coronavirus pandemic

Town submits plan for EPCAL subdivision as May 15 deadline for approval closes in

Riverhead High School announces top 20 for the Class of 2020

Southold students document life during a pandemic

SPORTS

Section XI officially cancels high school spring sports season

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Spring Watch 2020: These farm stands are back open

New stationery store in Southold shifts gears after opening

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny but windy skies today with a high of about 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.