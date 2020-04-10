Hospitalizations appear to be on decline, unemployment application tweaked

Chalk art outside Peconic Bay Medical Center. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, April 10.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

County executive reports slight dip in new hospitalizations today

New online application for unemployment claims in New York to go into effect Thursday night

Food distribution coming to Stotzky Park in Riverhead Friday

Drive-through pantry at First Baptist Church draws big response

Next two weeks ‘critical,’ town supervisor says

Latino outreach program purchases more than 1,000 Chromebooks for East End students

WEATHER

Expect increasing clouds and wind today with a high near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 38.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

