Joseph S. Hughes of East Marion died March 10, 2020. He was 59.

He was born in Greenport Sept. 23, 1962, to Russell and Rosemary (Reiter) Hughes.

He attended Greenport High School and studied carpentry at Harry B. Ward Vocational Center, graduating from both in 1979.

Joe worked many years on the fishing boats out of Greenport and Cape May, N.J., from deckhand to engineer. Over the years, he cooked in several local restaurants, before finding the job he enjoyed the most at Peconic Landing, where he was facilities supervisor for 15 years.

Joe loved his job at Peconic Landing; he was Employee of the Month several times over the years and was named “Leader of the Quarter” in April 2017. In July 2018, he received the prestigious Employee of Distinction award from LeadingAge New York, which honored him for his dedication to Peconic Landing, its members and its teams.

Joe volunteered countless hours to Boy Scout Troop 51 projects and fundraising events. He was very proud when his son Garrick achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 2019.

Joe’s hobbies included bow hunting, camping, fishing, cooking and gardening. He enjoyed taking his family on yearly camping trips. He delighted in teaching his kids how to tend a garden, how to tie knots and how to make his delicious venison stew. He loved to tinker with things and build things. He loved visiting his many friends and was never too busy to lend a hand when needed. He loved to help people. He lived a full and beautiful life and will be missed by so many.

Joe was predeceased by his father in 1990, his mother in 2014, his son Joseph in 1983 and his sister Jane Parker in 2017. He is survived by the love his life for 30-plus years, Cheryl Bondarchuk, and their two children, Ginger and Garrick, of East Marion; and his son Jonathon and daugher-in-law, Ashley, and two granddaughters, Kylie and Zoey, of New Mexico. Also surviving are his siblings, Nancy Wolfteich of Florida; John, also of Florida; Dan, Ted and James, all of Greenport; and William, of East Marion.

Visitation took place March 17 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Burial was at Orient Central Cemetery, with graveside prayers and blessings offered by Joe’s brother-in-law, John L. Bondarchuk.

Memorial donations may be made to the Peconic Landing Employee Appreciation Fund, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport, NY 11944.

