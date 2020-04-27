Latest COVID-19 updates from Times Review Media Group

It’s been more than seven weeks since the first positively diagnosed case of the coronavirus was confirmed on the North Fork.

LIVE: County Executive’s media briefing

(Updated: Monday, 2:20 p.m.)

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone is holding his daily media briefing. Watch here:

State to help food banks

(Updated: Monday, 1:20 p.m.)

The demand at Long Island food banks during the coronavirus pandemic has increased by 40%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday during his daily media briefing.

He announced the state will commit $25 million from the State’s Special Public Health Emergency Fund for food banks and providers most impacted by the pandemic.

“We’re seeing a tremendous demand in food banks which is predictable in some ways,” he said.

Westchester County has seen a 200% increase.

The governor is also seeking assistance from philanthropists willing to help. Anyone interested can contact Fran Barrett, director of nonprofits, at [email protected].

Additional details on how the funding would be dispersed was not yet released.

—Joe Werkmeister

Watch: Governor’s Monday briefing

(Updated: Monday, 11:30 a.m.)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily media briefing on the latest coronavirus news. Watch here:

Gov. Cuomo Holds Coronavirus Pres Briefing Holding a briefing with updates on #Coronavirus. Watch Live:Closed captioning and ASL interpretation is available at https://www.ny.gov Posted by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday, April 27, 2020

On Fishers Island, protocols in place to limit spread of virus

(Updated: Monday, 6:15 a.m.)

As the coronavirus spread rapidly through the rest of Southold Town, Fishers Island residents have banded together to avoid potential catastrophe on their remote, four-square-mile island.

Just two cases of COVID-19 have been documented among islanders, according to officials at the Island Health Project, a nonprofit formed to raise funds for Dr. Chris Ingram, the small community’s only physician.

The first patient was evacuated via marine Sea Stretcher Friday, March 27, to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London, Conn., and discharged April 1. That patient and a family member who also tested positive are now both recovering at their primary residence off-island, officials said.

Read the full story

— Tara Smith

Roanoke Avenue could be renamed ‘Heroes Way’ around PBMC

(Updated: Monday, 6 a.m.)

It’s a common occurrence these days for a group of family members to wait outside the main entrance to Peconic Bay Medical center as a loved one is wheeled out of the hospital on their way home to life after being treated for COVID-19.

Joining them is often more than a dozen staff members from the Riverhead hospital. The cheers at first are directed toward the patient on their way to a full recovery. Then the applause usually turns to the health care workers.

Now those workers are likely to receive a more permanent salute thanks to an idea floated by the PBMC administration to the Riverhead Town Board.

The portion of Roanoke Avenue between Route 58 and Middle Road could soon be renamed ‘Heroes Way.’

Read the full story

— Grant Parpan

