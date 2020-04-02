Man arrested after fleeing police in incident that injured Riverhead officer

A Riverhead Town police officer was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon after a crash while in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. (Credit: Stringer News)

A man with a history of fleeing police is now in custody in connection with Tuesday afternoon’s chase that left a Riverhead Town police officer seriously injured in an accident as he was responding to the pursuit.

Alfred Cowell, 40, of Riverhead was arrested Thursday by Suffolk County Sheriff’s in Mastic Beach after deputies on a separate narcotics investigation spotted him coming out of a home, according to Chief Michael Sharkey.

The deputies noticed he matched the description of the suspect from Tuesday’s incident and they followed him in his vehicle, a Kia Telluride, down to the parking lot at Smith Point County Park.

Additional police units responded to the scene and blocked off the bridge to prevent any further traffic from coming in or out, Chief Sharkey said.

Mr. Cowell was arrested without incident, as well as a woman who was also in the vehicle on an unrelated charge, he added.

“We took him into custody and are turning him over to Southold Police Department,” Chief Sharkey said.

His initial charges will stem from Southold police. Additional charges could still be filed by Riverhead Town and New York State police, Chief Sharkey said.

The deputies first observed Mr. Cowell around 2 p.m.

Mr. Cowell was arrested in December by Suffolk County police and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, according to online court records. At a Feb. 20 arraignment he was released on his own recognizance and was due back in court May 5.

Mr. Cowell crashed into the Greenview Inn on West Main Street in 2015 after fleeing from officers who attempted to stop him for driving erratically in Polish Town, according to prior reports. He fled on foot and was apprehended by police shortly after in that incident, officials said at the time.

In May 2014, he was arrested on drug charges and traffic violations after fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle accident in Riverhead, according to prior reports.

Riverhead Town police officer Robert Sproston is currently in the intensive care unit at Stony Brook University Hospital after his police cruiser collided with another car near the intersection of Youngs Avenue, causing the police car to go off the road and into a fence, the chief said. He suffered injuries to the upper torso and neck area and underwent surgery Tuesday night, police said.

The pursuit began in Greenport when Southold Town police were notified of an incident where a person was threatened with a knife and had their car stolen, Stringer News reported. Southold police spotted the stolen vehicle and were led on a pursuit, which they ended when reaching Riverhead Town on Sound Avenue. Riverhead Chief David Hegermiller said he believes New York State Police then picked up the pursuit in Riverhead.

Mr. Sproston is also a volunteer firefighter with the Riverhead Fire Department along with his father Bill.

Crowdfunding efforts began Wednesday for Mr. Sproston.

—WITH TIM GANNON