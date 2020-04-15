Man charged in local cop’s murder seeks release; PBMC receives $1M donation
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Fire departments from across East End pay tribute to health care workers at PBMC
Man charged with Simonsen murder seeks release from jail over COVID-19 concerns
An anonymous donor gives a $1 million gift to PBMC
Police searching for 22-year-old man who was reported missing Monday
After returning home from rehab facility, disabled man soon ended up back in hospital with coronavirus
NORTHFORKER
Map: Get your garden ready with help from these North Fork businesses
Color your stress away with this free North Fork coloring book
WEATHER
Expect the rain to gradually give way to clear skies with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 38. There’s a slight chance the rain will return tonight but clear skies are in the forecast for Thursday.