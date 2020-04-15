Man charged in local cop’s murder seeks release; PBMC receives $1M donation

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, April 15.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Fire departments from across East End pay tribute to health care workers at PBMC

Man charged with Simonsen murder seeks release from jail over COVID-19 concerns

An anonymous donor gives a $1 million gift to PBMC

Police searching for 22-year-old man who was reported missing Monday

After returning home from rehab facility, disabled man soon ended up back in hospital with coronavirus

NORTHFORKER

Map: Get your garden ready with help from these North Fork businesses

Color your stress away with this free North Fork coloring book

WEATHER

Expect the rain to gradually give way to clear skies with a high near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 38. There’s a slight chance the rain will return tonight but clear skies are in the forecast for Thursday.