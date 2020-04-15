Noel Gaines of Mattituck died April 12, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 60.

He was born March 9, 1960, in St. James, to Jay Gordon and Marcia (Lisecki) Gaines.

He graduated from Ward Melville High School in 1978 and from SUNY/Albany in 1982.

In 1988, he married Gwen Burrowes in Port Jefferson.

Mr. Gaines worked as a general contractor on the North and South forks. Family said he enjoyed playing tennis.

Predeceased by his parents, Mr. Gaines is survived by his wife, who resides in Mattituck; two daughters, Julia and Ava; and his siblings, Mark, Andrea and Jeffrey Gaines.

Cremation was private. Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue assisted the family.