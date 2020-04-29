Paul A. Kapustka of Cutchogue died April 29, 2020. He was 61.

Mr. Kapustka was a longtime volunteer with the Cutchogue Fire Department. He worked for the Southold Town Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator.

Graveside services will be held at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Cutchogue Fire Department, 260 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue, NY 11935 or Kanas Center for Hospice Care, c/o East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.