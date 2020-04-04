Southold Blotter: Peconic man charged with DWI

A 24-year-old Peconic man was arrested for DWI in Cutchogue Saturday evening.

Police said Cleiber Azurdia was stopped for a traffic infraction while heading east on County Road 48 in Cutchogue when he was found to be intoxicated.

• Police are investigating after a truck driver abandoned his vehicle after crashing it into a guard rail on Laurel Lane Sunday. The incident was reported around 9 a.m. and the truck was towed from the scene, police said.

• Police were called after neighbors got into a dispute on Ninth Street in Greenport last Thursday morning.

According to a police report, a woman allegedly started yelling at a man because he was cutting the grass too short near a sidewalk. They were told not to talk to each other, police said.

• An anonymous person called police last Thursday around 1 p.m. to report an open burn on Calves Neck Road in Southold.

Police responded and a 40-year-old man told police he was cleaning his yard and didn’t know it was a town code violation to burn leaves and brush.

The man told police he’d extinguish the fire and no further action was taken, police said.

• A Southold man reported several items missing from a trailer on South Drive in Mattituck last Thursday morning.

Police believe an unknown suspect used a bolt cutter to gain access and discovered the master lock nearby, reports said. An investigation is ongoing.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.