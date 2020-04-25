Southold Blotter: Social distancing warning issue after report of ‘loud party’ in Greenport

An anonymous caller reported a loud party in the area of Main Street in Greenport last Tuesday around 9 p.m.

A Massapequa Park man told police he was having three friends over and their conversation got loud.

Police told the man to be cognizant of social distancing guidelines and the man’s friends left, reports said.

• A 41-year-old East Marion man called police Saturday to report that there was an intoxicated man on First Street in Greenport Village.

Police found two subjects at a bus stop and one of the men, a 35-year-old Greenport man, told an officer that they were drinking after work and his friend drank too much.

Police advised the man to take his friend home and they left the area without incident, officials said.

• Two backpack leaf blowers valued at $850 were reported stolen from a trailer at a residence on Sound Avenue in Mattituck Sunday evening.

• A police officer issued a summons to a 27-year-old Laurel man who had not removed a duck blind in East Marion Saturday around 11:30 a.m.

Reports said the man was initially asked to remove the duck blind on April 6, since it was past the hunting season’s end.

• A Southold woman reported an unknown person has been dumping kitchen cabinets and household trash in a dumpster on her property on Brigantine Drive in Southold Saturday around 4 p.m.

• Police responded to a Cutchogue residence Saturday morning after a man reported that his mother’s car was vandalized with spray paint and slashed tires overnight. An investigation is ongoing, officials said.

• An unspecified amount of money was reported stolen from the bank account of a Cutchogue funeral home last Tuesday evening.

According to a police report, a woman told police that there may have been a fake check processed the day before.

• A 44-year-old Cutchogue resident called police last Wednesday to report a dune buggy, possibly being driven by teenagers, drove up his freshly graveled driveway, disturbing the stones, overnight. The man told police he usually keeps his gated driveway closed and doesn’t want to pursue charges, but wants those responsible to repair his driveway.

• Southold firefighters extinguished a brush fire reported near Nakomis Road in Southold last Wednesday around 4 p.m. Officials did not say what sparked the fire.

• One injury was reported following a two-car crash at the intersection of Elijah’s Lane and Route 48 in Cutchogue last Tuesday just before 11 a.m.

The collision occurred when the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet failed to yield while attempting to cross Route 48 southbound on Elijah’s Lane and struck a 2005 Chevrolet.

The 2019 Chevy left the roadway and struck a “One Way” sign, causing damage, officials said.

Police did not provide details about the injury.

• A 30-year-old Southold man reported that he was being harassed by a 20-year-old man he met on Xbox Live last Monday around 8:30 a.m.

According to a police report, the man had developed an “electronic relationship” with an ex-girlfriend of the 20-year-old, which led to threatening messages.

Police contacted the man via phone and asked him to stop contacting the Southold man, who was advised to change his phone number and Xbox account.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.